IAS Officer's Son Dies by Gunshot, Family Claims Murder as Cops Allege Suicide

The son of an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli, who has been arrested in a corruption case in Punjab, died of a gunshot wound to the head in Chandigarh on Saturday, 25 June.

The death occurred in the presence of a team from the Punjab vigilance bureau, which had brought IAS Sanjay Popli to his residence for an inquiry.

"After verification, they realised his son has shot himself with his licensed gun," Kuldeep Chahal, SSP Chandigarh told NDTV. Chahal claimed that it was a case of suicide and that 27-year-old Kartik Popli had shot himself.

However, Sanjay Popli's wife accused the vigilance team of murder, saying that they had "humiliated and tortured" Kartik, reported Hindustan Times. Members of the family told the media that an argument broke out between Kartik, who was a law graduate, and the vigilance team.