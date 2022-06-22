26-Year-Old Indian Software Engineer From Telangana Shot Dead in Baltimore

An Indian software engineer was shot dead in his car by an unidentified shooter in the wee hours of Sunday, 19th June 2022, in the city of Baltimore in Maryland, a mid-Atlantic state on the East Coast of the US.

Nakka Sai Charan, 26, from the Nalgonda region of Telangana, was reportedly driving back after dropping his friend off at the airport when he was shot in his car.

His body was found was found near Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) of southbound Interstate 95.

The MDTA (Maryland Transportation Authority Police) received information about a single-vehicle collision at 4:32am, after which, Charan was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.