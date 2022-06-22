26-Year-Old Indian Software Engineer From Telangana Shot Dead in Baltimore
Nakka Sai Charan, 26, who belonged to the Nalgonda region of Telangana, was driving back from an airport.
An Indian software engineer was shot dead in his car by an unidentified shooter in the wee hours of Sunday, 19th June 2022, in the city of Baltimore in Maryland, a mid-Atlantic state on the East Coast of the US.
Nakka Sai Charan, 26, from the Nalgonda region of Telangana, was reportedly driving back after dropping his friend off at the airport when he was shot in his car.
His body was found was found near Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) of southbound Interstate 95.
The MDTA (Maryland Transportation Authority Police) received information about a single-vehicle collision at 4:32am, after which, Charan was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.
The doctors discovered a gunshot wound to the head during his treatment and he died less than 2 hours later.
While the Baltimore police have launched a homicide investigation into his death, the cause of the shooting is yet to be determined.
The software engineer, son of a retired school teacher, reportedly moved to the US 4 years ago to pursue his postgraduate degree, and later took a job with a Baltimore software firm.
His parents, who are still located in Nalgonda, have filed an appeal with the Government of India and the Telangana state government to bring his body back to India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
