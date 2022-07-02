Assam Man Arrested for ‘Supporting’ Udaipur Tailor’s Murder

A man was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district on Thursday, 29 June, for a comment on a social media platform allegedly supporting the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, according to police sources, reported PTI.

A case was filed against the man – Samsul Laskar – under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after a police complaint was lodged against him by Hailakandi's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Milan Das.