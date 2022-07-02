Assam Man Arrested for ‘Supporting’ Udaipur Tailor’s Murder
The man was charged with UAPA for allegedly supporting the brutal Udaipur killing in a comment on social media.
A man was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district on Thursday, 29 June, for a comment on a social media platform allegedly supporting the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, according to police sources, reported PTI.
A case was filed against the man – Samsul Laskar – under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after a police complaint was lodged against him by Hailakandi's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Milan Das.
The complaint accuses Laskar of making the comment as a response to a post that demanded capital punishment for the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal, said the police.
The Incident in Udaipur
On 28 June, a tailor in Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two men – identified as Riaz Akhtair and Ghouse Mohammad – over Lal supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad on social media.
The two were arrested on the same day and transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) where the case is being investigated.
Since the incident, there has been widespread unrest in the city, and several top police officers in Rajasthan have been suspended or transfered on grounds of negligence.
(Written with inputs from PTI.)
