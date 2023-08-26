Himachal Pradesh: Eyewitnesses Recall How Landslides, Cloud Bursts Wreaked Havoc

Gyan Chand, Vidya Devi, Shashi Bala, Suresh Kumar, Chiranji Lal, Khem Prakash, Laik Ram, and Tule Ram lost their houses in the landslide in Ani. Yupendra Kant Mishra and Fakir Chand’s houses are in ‘danger’.

The victims say that they had spent their entire lifetime's earnings on their homes. But now they have been razed, with nothing left with them.

“We have demanded relief from the government and the administration,” they told The Quint.