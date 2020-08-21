You Are Our Hero: Students Wish Jailed DU Prof Hany Babu on B’day

“We take immense pride in being the students of a professor who speaks up against the wrongs and injustices in the world,” wrote Samiksha, as she wished Delhi University Professor Hany Babu on 16 August 2020, when he turned 58.

Dr Babu, however, may or may not have read Samiksha’s letter, as he has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of “propagating Naxal activities, Maoist ideology and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused in the Elgaar Parishad case.”

Following Dr Babu’s arrest, his wife Jenny Rowena had alleged that, “They are accusing us of co-conspiring with the Maoists but we have no connection with any of them. They are coming after Babu because he is a vocal critic of the caste system.”