Students’ Education, Livelihoods Hit: Decoding US F-1 Visa Rules  

The latest F-1 visa restrictions, imposed by the United States government, has put foreign students in the country in a fix. The US has said that it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall season. This move – by the US Immigration and Custom Enforcement – will impact more than an estimated 2,00,000 Indian students pursuing higher education in the US.

Not only will this affect their education, but also their livelihood in most cases, points out Deep Pal, who held the F-1 visa for seven years between 2012 and 2019. Pal pursued his Masters in the country, followed by PhD in University of Washington.

Speaking to The Quint, Pal who is currently a Non-Resident Fellow at the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR), said that there is also looming uncertainty over whether these students will complete their courses or not.