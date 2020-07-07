Foreign Students Can’t Be in US if All Classes Move Online in Fall

The United States on Monday, 6 July, said that it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the autumn season because of the coronavirus crisis, news agency AFP reported on Tuesday.

Those affected by this move would be non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 students, the US Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agency said, adding that they should depart the country or take a transfer to a school having in-person instruction.

Not adhering to the rules may lead to deportation, the agency has further indicated. Till now, foreign students pursuing their spring and summer courses online have been allowed to stay in the US, BBC reported.