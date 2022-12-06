UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: Know Date Here & How to Download Result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the much-awaited Civil Services Mains 2022 results soon on the official website for all appearing candidates. According to the latest reports available online, the UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 is likely to be released by the end of this week. Candidates can download their results from the official website of UPSC as soon as it is released. It will be available on two websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates are requested to go through their scores mentioned on the Civil Services Mains result carefully. It is important to note that the UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 will be released online only, for now. To know more about the result and other details, one has to keep a close eye on the website.