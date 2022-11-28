UPSC Mains Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon on upsc.gov.in - Details Here
UPSC is expected to declare the Mains result 2022 for the written exam soon. Check more details.
According to an official notification released by UPSC (Union Public Services Commission) on 24 November 2022, the Commission will declare the result of UPSC Main Examination 2022 (written part) soon on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Although, the exact result date of UPSC CSM 2022 has not been announced by the concerned officials yet, it is likely that the result will be released in month of December.
Candidates who will successfully qualify the UPSC Main Examination 2022 will be eligible to appear in other rounds of the examination, including the personality tests and interviews, which will be held early next year.
Once the UPSC Mains Result 2022 is issued, the Commission will publish the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) on the aforementioned website. The DAF-II form is to be filled mandatorily by the candidates who will qualify the personality test and interview.
According to UPSC, "Submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no request shall be entertained in this respect." Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the UPSC CSM 2022.
UPSC 2022 Personality Test/ Interview Date
The exact date of UPSC personality/interview has not been released by the concerned officials yet. However, as per a notice released by the commission, UPSC Personality & Interview tests will be conducted by early next year. For more details, please visit the below direct link.
[upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notice_CSM-2022_Eng_24112022.pdf].
List of Important Documents Required for UPSC Personality/Interview
Following is the list of documents that is mandatory for UPSC Personality/Interview.
Original 10th class marks certificate.
Original 12th class marks certificate.
Graduation completion certificate. For medical students who have pursued MBBS, any medical degree or internship completion MBBS certificate is mandatory.
Category certificate if any.
Hailing from Certificate issued by the Competent Authority issued on or before 22 February 2022.
Certificate of disability (PwBD) if any, issued on or before 22 February 2022.
Ex-servicemen certificate.
OBC/EWS Annexure for candidates belonging to OBC and EWS categories.
4cm. X 5 cm recently clicked passport size photographs.
Documents of higher qualifications, if any.
Documents of extracurricular activities, if any.
A valid photo identity card as mentioned in the DAF-I.
