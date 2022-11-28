UPSC Mains Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon on upsc.gov.in - Details Here

According to an official notification released by UPSC (Union Public Services Commission) on 24 November 2022, the Commission will declare the result of UPSC Main Examination 2022 (written part) soon on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Although, the exact result date of UPSC CSM 2022 has not been announced by the concerned officials yet, it is likely that the result will be released in month of December.

Candidates who will successfully qualify the UPSC Main Examination 2022 will be eligible to appear in other rounds of the examination, including the personality tests and interviews, which will be held early next year.