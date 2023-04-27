ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 for 322 Posts: Eligibility, Selection Process & More

UPSC CAPF 2023: The last date to apply is 16 May 2023.

UPSC CAPF 2023 Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started application process for Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Examination 2023 on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up almost 322 vacancies. However, the number of posts are not fixed and are liable to change.

The UPSC CAPF Exam 2023 will be conducted by the UPSC on 6 August 2023. Before filling the UPSC CAPF 2023 application form, the candidates must ensure that they are eligible for the examination in all respects.

Let's check out the UPSC CAPF eligibility, last date to apply, number of posts and more.

UPSC CAPF 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate applying for the UPSC CAPF posts must have completed a bachelor’s degree from a well recognised university incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in the country or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

UPSC CAPF 2023: Number of Posts

The total number of posts under the UPSC CAPF recruitment 2023 is 322. However, the number of posts are subject to change.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply

The last date to apply for the UPSC CAPF posts 2023 is 16 May 2023.

UPSC CAPF 2023: Exam Date

The UPSC CAPF exam will be conducted by the concerned officials on 6 August 2023.

UPSC CAPF Application Form 2023: How To Submit and Apply?

  • Go to the official websites, upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

  • On the appeared home page go to the registration section and register yourself.

  • Now login using the personal login details created in the registration step.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • An application form will show up on the screen.

  • Fill the application form carefully.

  • Upload the required documents.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of application form for future reference.

Topics:  UPSC   UPSC CAPF   UPSC recruitment 2023 

