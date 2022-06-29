UPSC IFS Mains 2021 Final Result Out, Check at upsc.gov.in
Know how to download and check UPSC IFS 2021 Mains result at upsc.gov.in
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
As per the official notification, the final results are declared on the basis of the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2021 that was conducted by the UPSC from 27 February to 6 March 2022. The interviews for Personality Test were conducted in June 2022. 108 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts in the Indian Forest Service.
The UPSC IFS Main 2021 was conducted in two shifts – 9.00 am to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.
How To Download IFS Mains 2021 Result?
Visit the official website of UPSC at
On the homepage, click on the “Final Results” tab
Click on IFS Main 2021 result link under “Examination Final Results”
The result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
