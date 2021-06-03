UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3620 Medical Officer Posts

Last date to apply for UPPSC Medical Officer posts is 28 June 2021

The Quint
Published
Jobs
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply on uppsc.up.nic.in. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited application for the recruitment of Medical Officers.

Candidate who want to apply for the same can do it on UPPSC's official website: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Last date to submit application form for UPPSC Medical Officer posts is 28 June 2021. However, candidates will have to pay their registration fee by 25 June.

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment: Vacancy Details

A total of 3620 Medical Officers are to be recruited through this recruitment drive.

  • Gynecologist - 590 posts

  • Anesthetist - 590 posts

  • Pediatrician -600 posts

  • Rediologist - 75 posts

  • Pathologist - 5 posts

  • General Surgeon - 590 posts

  • General Physician - 590 posts

  • Ophthalmologist - 5 posts

  • Orthopedician - 75 posts

  • E.N.T. Specialist - 75 posts

  • Dermetologist - 75 posts

  • Psychiatrist- 75 posts

  • Microbiologist - 30 posts

  • Forensic Specialist - 75 posts

  • Public Health Specialist - 30 posts

Also Read

Amid COVID Surge, UPPSC Postpones PCS Prelim Exams

Amid COVID Surge, UPPSC Postpones PCS Prelim Exams

How to Apply for UPPSC Medical Officers Post

  • Visit UPPSC's official website: uppsc.up.nic.in

  • Click on 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) POST UNDER MEDICAL & HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT U.P. (ALLOPATHY), DIRECT RECRUITMENT ADVT.NO. 01/2021-2022'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'Apply'

  • Click on 'Registration' against the post you want to apply for.

  • If you are a new candidate, then register using your personal information,

  • Fill the application form and upload the supporting documents.

  • Submit it and pay the application fee.

Direct link to apply for UPPSC Medical Officers posts.

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment: Application Fee

  • Unreserved (General) Category- Rs 105

  • Other Backward Class - Rs 105

  • Scheduled Caste - Rs 65

  • Scheduled Tribe - 65

  • Handicapped - Rs 25

  • Ex-Serviceman - Rs 65

For any further details regarding the post, candidates can download the detailed advertisement from commission's website.

Also Read

Amid Covid Surge, UPPSC Postpones Various Exams; Check Details

Amid Covid Surge, UPPSC Postpones Various Exams; Check Details

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!