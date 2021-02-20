UP JEE BEd 2021 Registration Commences: Here’s How to Apply
Eligible candidates who want to register for UP BEd JEE 2021 exam can do it on the Lucknow University’s website.
The University of Lucknow has commenced the registration of UP Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) BEd 2021-23 exam. Eligible candidates who want to register for the same can do it on the Lucknow University’s official website: https://lkouniv.ac.in/.
The last date to apply online is 15 March. After that, candidates will have to pay a late fee amount and will be able to apply for the exams till 22 March.
UP JEE BEd 2021-23 Important Dates
- Registration starts on 18 February 2021.
- Last Date to submit form without late fee is 15 March 2021.
- Last Date to submit form with late fee is 22 March 2021.
- UP JEE BEd exam is scheduled to be conducted on 19 May 2021
UP BEd 2021 Application Form: How to Apply
- Visit Lucknow University’s official website: https://lkouniv.ac.in/.
- Click on the link ‘JEE B.Ed. Admission 2021-23’.
- Then, click on the link ‘Online Form Submission.’
- Register yourself, then login using your credentials.
- Fill in all the relevant details in the form and upload the documents.
- Submit the form and pay the application fees.
- Save the form for future use.
UP JEE BEd: Application Fees
Candidates who want to apply for UP BEd JEE exam will have to pay an application fee as given below:
- General and OBC candidates: Rs 1,500
- SC and ST of UP only: Rs 750
- SC and ST of other States: Rs 1,500
