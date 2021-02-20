UP JEE BEd 2021 Registration Commences: Here’s How to Apply 

Eligible candidates who want to register for UP BEd JEE 2021 exam can do it on the Lucknow University’s website.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
UP B.Ed. Entrance Exam 2021 registration started. Images used for representation purpose.
i

The University of Lucknow has commenced the registration of UP Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) BEd 2021-23 exam. Eligible candidates who want to register for the same can do it on the Lucknow University’s official website: https://lkouniv.ac.in/.

The last date to apply online is 15 March. After that, candidates will have to pay a late fee amount and will be able to apply for the exams till 22 March.

UP JEE BEd 2021-23 Important Dates

  • Registration starts on 18 February 2021.
  • Last Date to submit form without late fee is 15 March 2021.
  • Last Date to submit form with late fee is 22 March 2021.
  • UP JEE BEd exam is scheduled to be conducted on 19 May 2021

UP BEd 2021 Application Form: How to Apply

  • Visit Lucknow University’s official website: https://lkouniv.ac.in/.
  • Click on the link ‘JEE B.Ed. Admission 2021-23’.
  • Then, click on the link ‘Online Form Submission.’
  • Register yourself, then login using your credentials.
  • Fill in all the relevant details in the form and upload the documents.
  • Submit the form and pay the application fees.
  • Save the form for future use.

UP JEE BEd: Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for UP BEd JEE exam will have to pay an application fee as given below:

  • General and OBC candidates: Rs 1,500
  • SC and ST of UP only: Rs 750
  • SC and ST of other States: Rs 1,500

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!