UP JEE BEd 2021 Result to be Declared Today: Here's How to Check It
UP BED JEE 2021 result is scheduled to be announced at 2pm on Friday.
The University of Lucknow, is all set to announce the result of UP Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) BEd 2021, on Friday, 27 August 2021. The result is scheduled to be announced at 2pm on Friday.
Therefore, the candidates who appeared for UP JEE BEd 2021 exam can check their result on varsity's official website: lkouniv.ac.in.
How to Check UP BEd JEE 2021 Result
Visit University of Lucknow's official website: lkouniv.ac.in
Click on UP BEd JEE 2021 link on the homepage
Key in user ID and password
Click on 'login'
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
Declaration of the result will be followed by counselling. As per the official notice, it is scheduled to commence from 1 September 2021. Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to appear for the counselling round.
A total of 5,91,305 candidates registered to appear on UP BEd JEE 2021 exam. It was conducted on 6 August 2021 across 75 district in the state. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 19 May 2021. However, it was later postponed in the view of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
The UP BEd JEE exam is an entrance test conducted for admission to 2,500 BEd colleges all over the state of Uttar Pradesh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.