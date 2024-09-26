UGC NET Result 2024: June Re-Exam Scorecards and Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon

UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to announce the UGC NET Result 2024 and the final answer key soon. Concerned candidates who appeared for the entrance exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check their scorecards. You can download the result from the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Make sure to check the details mentioned on the result carefully, after downloading it online.
All concerned candidates should check the latest announcements carefully. The NTA has not announced the exact date and time of the UGC NET June Result 2024. The final answer key is also expected to be declared along with the result. One should note that the important details are available on the website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. You can contact the officials in case of any queries.
UGC NET 2024: Important Details
The NTA held the UGC NET 2024 examination between 21 August to 4 September. It was conducted in two shifts, with one shift being held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the other shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The agency has already released the provisional answer key for all exam dates. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against it.
The NTA will release the revised answer key after considering the challenges submitted by the candidates. According to the information, the panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges and submit their findings to the NTA. The revised answer key will then be applied to all candidates' responses.
After the official announcement of the UGC NET 2024 result, the candidates will be able to check their answers and download their scorecards from the official website of UGC NET.
To do so, the candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth in the login window available on the homepage of ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
UGC NET June 2024 Result: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the UGC NET June 2024 result online:
Browse through the official website of the exam - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on the UGC NET June 2024 exam result link on the homepage.
Key in your application number and date of birth in the given space.
Submit the details.
The result will open on your screen and you can check the scores.
Download the result from the website.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)