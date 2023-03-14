AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023 Declared: Check bie.ap.gov.in; How To Download Here
AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023: You can download the admit card from bie.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has formally declared the AP Inter hall ticket for interested candidates. It is important to note that concerned candidates can check and download the AP Inter hall tickets 2023 from the official website – bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates are advised to download their respective admit cards as soon as possible and go through the details mentioned on them carefully. They should check the hall tickets properly to see if there are any printing mistakes.
The AP Inter hall tickets 2023 can be downloaded from bie.ap.gov.in and the official website of Manabadi – manabadi.co.in. Candidates can go to either of the websites and look for the active admit card download link. All candidates who have registered for the AP Inter exam 2023 are requested to download the hall tickets before the exams formally start.
Along with the hall tickets, one can go through the latest announcements and important details regarding the AP Inter exam on the website. Candidates should stay informed and updated so they can appear for the exam on time.
AP Inter Exam 2023: Details
According to the latest official details available as of now, the AP Inter exam 2023 is scheduled to start on Wednesday, 15 March, for all candidates who registered for the exam.
The Inter examinations are set to end on 4 April 2023, for everyone. Candidates can go through the exam schedule on the website to know the dates and timings. It is important to note that the exam details are also mentioned on the hall tickets, which are released recently.
Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the AP Inter hall tickets 2023.
To know more about the exam rules and regulations, you can either visit bie.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023: How To Download
Here are the steps you must follow to download the AP Inter hall tickets 2023 online:
Go to either of the official websites – bie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in or manabadi.co.in
Click on the AP Inter hall tickets active link on the home page
Key in your date of birth, roll number and other details in the provided space to log in to your registered account
The admit card for AP Inter exams will appear on your screen
Go through the details and download it from the website
Take a printout of the AP Inter hall ticket and carry it to the exam centre
