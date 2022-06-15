Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd Years To Be Out Today: Check Website
TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 for 1st and 2nd years are expected to be out today.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is most likely to announce the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 on its website today. According to the latest media reports, the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be out today, Wednesday, 15 June 2022. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the results.
Once the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 are announced, candidates can download the results from the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. It is important for all students who had appeared for the exam to keep a close watch on the mentioned website so that they know the exact time and date of release of the Telangana Intermediate results 2022.
After the results are released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), candidates can download the scorecards from the official website.
TS Inter Result 2022: Important Details
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) conducted the Inter 1st year exams from 6 May 2022 to 23 May 2022.
The TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were conducted from 7 May 2022 to 24 May 2022 as per the dates mentioned on the schedule.
All the other updates and details are available on the official website of the board – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS Intermediate Result 2022 for the 1st and 2nd Years: How To Check
Here is a step-by-step guide that the candidates need to follow to check the TS Inter Result 2022 online:
First, go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Click on the link that states TS Inter 2022 Result' on the homepage.
Enter the required login credentials such as the Application Number and other details, then click on the submit option.
Your Telangana Inter Result 2022 for the 1st and 2nd years will appear on the screen.
You can download the result from the website and take a printout of the same.
