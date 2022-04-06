ADVERTISEMENT

TS EAMCET 2022: Registration to Begin Soon, Check Registration Details

TS EAMCET 2022: Here's how to apply online on the official website.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TS EAMCET 2022 registration to begin on 6 April 2022.</p></div>
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will formally begin the registration process for TS EAMCET 2022 on Wednesday, 6 April 2022.

Candidates interested to apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 can start registering themselves once the application process begins officially.

It is important to note that the registration process will take place online on the official website.

Candidates who are keen to apply for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can do so through the official website of TS EAMCET: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

They can also check the website to know the important dates and other details about the TS EAMCET 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Registration: Important Details

The registration process is scheduled to start today, on Wednesday, 6 April, so the candidates should keep checking the official website.

The last date to register for the TS EAMCET 2022 is 28 May 2022. Candidates can submit the application form on or before this date without paying any late fee.

Candidates should also note that an online application correction window will open from 30 May 2022 to 6 June 2022 for them to make any corrections or changes to the application form.

Candidates should also remember that the last date to submit application forms without a late fee is 7 June 2022.

The ones who will submit within 7 June 2022 have to pay a late fee of Rs 250. The final date to register online for the TS EAMCET 2022 is 17 June 2022.

The candidates who will submit by 17 June 2022 have to pay a late fee of Rs 500.
To know more about the TS EAMCET 2022 exam date and other details, candidates are requested to visit the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2022: Steps to Register

  • Go to the official website of TS EAMCET: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

  • Click on the link that states TS EAMCET 2022 registration on the homepage

  • Pay the application fee online

  • Fill in all the required details on the application form

  • Upload scanned copies of the required documents as per the mentioned details

  • Verify the application form correctly to see if all the details are right

  • Click on the submit button

  • Download the application form from the website and take a printout

