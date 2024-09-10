TS DSC Result 2024 To Be Declared Soon: How To Download Results; Latest Details

TS DSC Result 2024: The Telangana Department of School Education is expected to announce the results of the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts soon. The announcement will be made on the official website of the department - tgdsc.aptonline.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the website to check the TS DSC result 2024. Interested candidates are patiently waiting to check their scores. You must keep a close eye on the website to know the latest updates.
One should note that the officials released the TS DSC 2024 provisional answer key earlier. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key. It is time to wait for the TS DSC result 2024. All the latest details will be available on the official website - tgdsc.aptonline.in. Make sure to read the official announcements before the results link is activated.
TS DSC Result 2024: Important Updates
It is pertinent to note that the final answer key for the TS DSC 2024 exam has been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates. The provisional answer keys were issued in August and candidates were asked to send objections if they have any.
The department will release the final answer key after considering all the objections submitted by the candidates.
The TS DSC 2024 examination was held in two shifts from 18 July to 5 August 2024. Each shift was conducted on a different day. The Department of Education has maintained the website to enable the candidates to visit and check the TS DSC 2024 result.
The ongoing teacher recruitment drive in Telangana is being held to fill up 11,062 School Assistant, Language Pandit, Secondary Grade Teacher and Physical Education Teacher vacancies. Selected candidates must stay alert and finish the recruitment process on time.
TS DSC Result 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the TS DSC Result 2024 online:
Visit the official website - tgdsc.aptonline.in.
Open the link "TS DSC Result 2024" on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials in the given space.
The TS DSC result will open on a new page.
Check the scores and the details properly.
Download the result from the site and save a copy on your device.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).