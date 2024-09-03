Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 For CBT Out On Official Website

The Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment process is in progress. The Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination will fill 3578 Constable vacancies in the organization.
The physical measurement test (PMT) and physical standard test (PST) for the constable posts were held from December 28 to 30. The computer-based examination was held from June 14 to 16. The next step in the selection process will be the proficiency test, which will be held at a later date. The details of the proficiency test will be announced by the Rajasthan Police in the result notification for CBT.
How To Download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024?
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Police.
Candidates are required to visit police.rajasthan.gov.in
Then open the Police Constable recruitment result link.
Select your region.
A PDF containing the names of selected candidates will open. You can download it and check your result.
The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 process started on 7 August and ended on August 27. For more information about the recruitment process and the proficiency test, visit the official website of Rajasthan Police.
