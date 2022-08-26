TS Inter Supply Results 2022 Date: Check tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Updates Here
TS Inter Supplementary Results Date 2022: Latest media reports suggest that the results will release by 31 August.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to formally declare the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 date soon on their website. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of TSBIE to know the result release date and time. They should check tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi.
The TS Inter Supply Results 2022 are expected be released by 31 August, as per local media reports. However, candidates should wait for TSBIE to make the announcement. The board will announce the TS Inter Supplementary Results date on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Manabadi.
Candidates can download the TS Inter first and second year Supplementary Results 2022 from the aforementioned website. The TS Inter Supply Results 2022 Manabadi will also be available for download on manabadi.com.
TS Inter Supply Results 2022 Manabadi: Latest Updates
Once the TS Inter Supply Results 2022 for the first and second year candidates are released, they can download them from the official website by logging in to their registered accounts.
Manabadi is also expected to make announcements about the TS Inter Supplementary Results date 2022 soon. Interested candidates should keep an eye on manabadi.com and the official website of TSBI, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Candidates can download their respective scorecards from the sites.
The TSBIE will announce the result date very soon.
TS Inter Supply Results 2022: How To Check and Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the TS Inter Supply Results 2022 online:
Go to the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com.
Click on the link that states TS Inter Supplementary Results on the homepage.
Enter the login credentials.
The TS Inter Supply Results 2022 will appear on your screen.
Download the supplementary result from the website.
Save a copy of the TSBIE Inter Supply Result for future reference.
Candidates should keep a close eye on the official websites because the TSBIE is expected to announce the result date.
