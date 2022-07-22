TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 Services Registration Begins on tnpsc.gov.in: Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially invited applications for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group 1 services) online. Interested candidates who want to register for the TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 services can apply for the exam on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to apply for the TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 services is tnpsc.gov.in. The website has all the important details, so the candidates should go through them.

