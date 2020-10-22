MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2020 Results Released
The girls have outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 73.40%, while the pass percentage of boys is 64.66%.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday, 21 October, released the results for the supplementary exams for HSSC Class 12.
Students can check their results on the official websites – mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in
In order to pass the supplementary exams, students need to get a minimum of 33 percent marks. In case a student fails in two subjects in class 12, they will be eligible for the supplementary exam.
Priya and Rinku Bathra from non-medical stream jointly topped with 495 marks.
The MPBSE Class 12 results were earlier released on 27 July. This year, the pass percentage had dipped significantly from the last year, recorded at 68.81 percent. The pass percentage in 2019 was 72.37 percent.
MP Board MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020: How to check
- Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Click on the exam you appeared for HSSC
- Login using credentials
