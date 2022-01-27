SSC MTS 2021: Tier 1 Result And Final Answer Key To Release Soon
SSC MTS 2021 tier 1 result and final answer key to release by end January 2022 or first week of february
The result for the Staff Selection Commission, Multi-Tasking Staff (SSC MTS) 2021-22 Tier 1 exam is expected to release soon – by the end of January 2022 or first week of February 2022.
Hence, candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to not miss any important update.
The SSC MTS 2021-22 Tier 1 exam was conducted between 5 October 2021 and 2 November 2021.
Candidates can expect the final answer key to also be released along with the result of SSC MTS 2021-22 Tier 1 exam.
Candidates must also remember that the final answer key has been prepared by taking into account the various objections raised by candidates on the provisional answer key, till the due date (18 November 2021)
Read more to see important dates pertaining to the SSC MTS 2021-22 Tier 1 result.
SSC MTS 2021-22: Important dates
SSC MTS tier 1 result date: Expected by the end of January 2022 or first week of February 2022
SSC MTS tier answer key date: Expected by 31 January 2022 or the first week of February 2022
However, all candidates must note that the above mentioned dates are all tentative and SSC has not made any official announcement regarding the result date.
Nevertheless, all candidates must be rest assured that any new updates regarding the SSC MTS 2021-22 tier 1 result and final answer key shall be uploaded on this website.
Till then, please visit the official website of SSC regularly and stay tuned to The Quint.
