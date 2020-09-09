FAQ: What SOPs to Follow When Schools Reopen for Classes 9-12?

As indicated in the ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, the Centre is looking to partially reopen schools for Classes 9-12 on a trial basis from 21 September.

Staggered timings, regular sanitisation and compulsory masks will be followed as students return to school after a gap of almost seven months. They will, however, have to take consent from parents before they resume their visit to schools.

So, what are the SOPs issued by the Centre? What should schools and students keep in mind? Here’s all you need to know.