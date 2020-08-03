FAQ: Gyms, Yoga Centers to Reopen From 5 Aug – What Should I Know?

Following the Centre’s announcement that the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes were allowed as a part of ‘Unlock 3’, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 3 August, has issued guidelines for the same.

However, it is important to note that the Centre does not recommend people to step out of their homes for purposes other than those considered “essential.”

So, what are the new guidelines you should be aware of before visiting your gym? Here’s all you need to know.