Regional Languages Play Key Role in Revolutionisation of Education: Amit Shah
The Home Minister applauded the Karnataka government for implementing the National Education Policy, (NEP) 2020.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 3 May, said that regional languages will play a crucial role in the revolution of the country’s education system and applauded the Karnataka government for implementing the National Education Policy, (NEP) 2020.
The Union Minister was in Bengaluru to lay the foundation stone of the Nrupatunga University on the auspicious day of Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Trutiya, and Eid.
Others present at the ceremony included Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, IT BT Minister CN Ashwaththa Narayana, MP CP Mohan, and DGP Praveen Sooda.
The visit is seen by many to woo the Lingayat community ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the State.
Will Make India 'Knowledge-Based' Superpower: Shah
In his inaugural address, Shah said that the Narendra Modi led government has promised to fulfil the dream of making India knowledge-based superpower. He added that in the past eight years, a total of 410 higher education institutions, including six central universities, seven IIMs and 15 AIIMS, have been established in the country.
Further, the government aims to develop India as a global manufacturing hub.
Shah remarked that the Union government also aspires to inculcate patriotism among students during the celebration of 75 years of independence (Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav).
He mentioned that the government has initiated several development work in the north-east region, including the setting up of the Sindhu Central University in Ladakh.
'Education, Employment, Empowerment': CM Bommai
Commenting on the new education policy, CM Bommai said that the government is emphasising on three ‘E’s- Education, Employment, and Empowerment and claimed that the NEP, 2020 is designed to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship.
He said,
“The NEP, 2020 aims to revolutionalise the education from kindergarten to post-graduation and to take advantage of the demographic dividend of the country which comprises 46 percent of youths.”
Bommai said that the Union government has granted Rs 55 crore to the Nrupatunga University and commended the efforts of the State’s Higher Education Minister for the efforts to implement NEP, 2020 in Karnataka.
Amit Shah, who was also in the city to inaugurate two more events - the closing ceremony of Khelo India, inauguration of the NATGRID - was unable to hold a scheduled meeting with BJP officials to decide on the possible expansion or rejig of cabinet ahead of the elections, according to Hindustan Times.
