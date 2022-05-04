Regional Languages Play Key Role in Revolutionisation of Education: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 3 May, said that regional languages will play a crucial role in the revolution of the country’s education system and applauded the Karnataka government for implementing the National Education Policy, (NEP) 2020.

The Union Minister was in Bengaluru to lay the foundation stone of the Nrupatunga University on the auspicious day of Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Trutiya, and Eid.

Others present at the ceremony included Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, IT BT Minister CN Ashwaththa Narayana, MP CP Mohan, and DGP Praveen Sooda.