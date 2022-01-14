RBSE Class 12 Practical Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19

Due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has decided to postpone the RBSE Class 12 practical exams until further notice. Students are advised to regularly check the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to keep track of any official updates as well as the new dates of the exams.

According to the previous date sheet released by the RBSE, the practical exams were scheduled to be held from 17 January 2022.