RBSE Rajasthan Board 12TH Arts Result 2022 Out: Check the BSER Official Website
RBSE 12th Arts Stream Result 2022: Here are the steps you need to follow to download the result from the website.
The Board of Secondary Education Ajmer has officially released the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream on the official website. Students who had appeared for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education 12th Arts Exam can finally check their scores as the board has formally announced them. Candidates who are interested to check their scores need to log in to their registered accounts to check the marks. They can also download the RBSE 12th Arts Stream Result 2022.
The official website that the students need to visit to check their respective scores is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The site contains all the latest details and updates from the Board of Secondary Education Ajmer so the interested candidates can take a look. Students are advised to download the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream and take a printout of the same.
RBSE 12TH Result 2022 for the Arts Stream: Important Details
It is important to be noted that the announcement of the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream release date and time was made by the State Education Minister, BD Kalla through posts via his social media handles on Twitter.
Now that the results have finally been released officially for the candidates who had appeared for the exam, they are requested to take a look at the scores on the mark sheet.
Candidates interested in checking the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream will find the result name wise using their roll numbers as per the updates.
It is important to remember that the results are available only on one official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The other website that was announced earlier - rajresults.nic.in. has been discontinued.
Approximately 6 lakh students were waiting for the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream to be declared. Now, they can finally view the scores on the mentioned website.
RBSE 12TH Arts Stream Result 2022: Steps To Check
Here are a few simple steps that all the candidates need to follow to view the RBSE 12th Arts Stream Result 2022:
Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the RBSE 12th Result 2022 link available on the homepage.
Enter the required credentials such as Roll Number and other details to log in.
The RBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the same.
