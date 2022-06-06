RBSE Rajasthan Board 12TH Arts Result 2022 Out: Check the BSER Official Website

The Board of Secondary Education Ajmer has officially released the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream on the official website. Students who had appeared for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education 12th Arts Exam can finally check their scores as the board has formally announced them. Candidates who are interested to check their scores need to log in to their registered accounts to check the marks. They can also download the RBSE 12th Arts Stream Result 2022.

The official website that the students need to visit to check their respective scores is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The site contains all the latest details and updates from the Board of Secondary Education Ajmer so the interested candidates can take a look. Students are advised to download the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream and take a printout of the same.