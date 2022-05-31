NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Date, Time, Where to Check HSLC and HSSLC Result

The Nagaland Board of School Education has announced the date and time for NBSE 10th and 12th Result ahead of the result declaration. As per the schedule, NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 is expected to release today, on 31 May 2022. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online on the official website – nbsenl.edu.in.

The Nagaland Board had made the announcement about the NBSE Result 2022 date and time in advance. Students must know that the exact time for the NBSE result declaration is not clear. The official notice mentioned that Nagaland Board, NBSE would declare HSLC, HSSLC results in the afternoon.