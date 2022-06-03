CG SOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh CG Open Result Expected to Be Out Today

Chhattisgarh State Open School, Raipur, CG SOS Results 2022 is likely to be released soon. The organisation will make the announcement for the same today, Friday, 3 June 2022.

The students who appeared for the open school exams are waiting for their results. As per the announcement by the CG Board official, sos.cg.nic.in result link will go live today for both CG Open School 10th and 12th results.

Students can check the results on the above-mentioned official websites or on results.cg.nic.in.

The link for the Chhattisgarh, CG SOS Results 2022 will be made available for the students at 12 noon today. No official announcement has been made for the exact time of the result declaration. As per the media reports, the result link can be available anytime after 12 noon.