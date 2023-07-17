Rajasthan University BA First-Year Results Declared: Check uniraj.ac.in; Details

The Rajasthan University BA first-year results are officially announced for the concerned candidates. It is important to note that the Rajasthan University semester exams were held recently for candidates who registered for them. Now, concerned students can check and download their first-year results from the official website - uniraj.ac.in. Everyone should download a copy of the result and carefully review the details mentioned. It is essential to check whether there are any mistakes in the result.
Candidates who appeared for the BA exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the Rajasthan University BA first-year results to release so they could check their scores. Now, you can finally go through your scores on the website - uniraj.ac.in. It is important to check whether you have qualified for the first-year examination and stay updated with the latest announcements online.
The exam-conducting body declared the Rajasthan University BA first-year results on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to download their respective scorecards. You must check the details mentioned in the result properly.
Rajasthan University BA First-Year Examination: Details
The Rajasthan University officially held the exams for Bachelor of Science, Commerce, and Arts for all concerned candidates. Students had to register for the BA first-year examination.
As per the official details, the Rajasthan University BA first-year examination was formally conducted from 16 March to 31 May. Students appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates.
It is important to note that the examination was conducted for three hours and was divided into three different sessions. The exam was held from 7 am to 10 am, 11 am to 2 pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm, as per schedule.
Now, it is time to download the Rajasthan University BA first-year results from the website and check the scores mentioned on them.
Rajasthan University BA First-Year Results 2023: How to Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the Rajasthan University BA first-year results 2023 from the website:
Visit the official website - uniraj.ac.in.
Click on the link that states BA first-year result on the homepage.
A new login page will open on your screen.
Key in your roll number and login details in the given space to download the result.
Your first-year result will open on the screen and you can check your scores.
Download the result from the website.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)