ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rajasthan University BA First-Year Results Declared: Check uniraj.ac.in; Details

Rajasthan University BA First-Year Results Declared: Check uniraj.ac.in; Details

Rajasthan University BA First-Year Results: Know the steps to download the result from uniraj.ac.in here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
Rajasthan University BA First-Year Results Declared: Check uniraj.ac.in; Details
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Rajasthan University BA first-year results are officially announced for the concerned candidates. It is important to note that the Rajasthan University semester exams were held recently for candidates who registered for them. Now, concerned students can check and download their first-year results from the official website - uniraj.ac.in. Everyone should download a copy of the result and carefully review the details mentioned. It is essential to check whether there are any mistakes in the result.

Candidates who appeared for the BA exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the Rajasthan University BA first-year results to release so they could check their scores. Now, you can finally go through your scores on the website - uniraj.ac.in. It is important to check whether you have qualified for the first-year examination and stay updated with the latest announcements online.

Also Read

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam 2022 Result Released; How to Download

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam 2022 Result Released; How to Download
ADVERTISEMENT

The exam-conducting body declared the Rajasthan University BA first-year results on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to download their respective scorecards. You must check the details mentioned in the result properly.

Rajasthan University BA First-Year Examination: Details

The Rajasthan University officially held the exams for Bachelor of Science, Commerce, and Arts for all concerned candidates. Students had to register for the BA first-year examination.

As per the official details, the Rajasthan University BA first-year examination was formally conducted from 16 March to 31 May. Students appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates.

It is important to note that the examination was conducted for three hours and was divided into three different sessions. The exam was held from 7 am to 10 am, 11 am to 2 pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm, as per schedule.

Also Read

CUET UG Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link and Steps To Download Scorecards Here

CUET UG Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link and Steps To Download Scorecards Here
ADVERTISEMENT
Now, it is time to download the Rajasthan University BA first-year results from the website and check the scores mentioned on them.

Rajasthan University BA First-Year Results 2023: How to Download

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the Rajasthan University BA first-year results 2023 from the website:

  • Visit the official website - uniraj.ac.in.

  • Click on the link that states BA first-year result on the homepage.

  • A new login page will open on your screen.

  • Key in your roll number and login details in the given space to download the result.

  • Your first-year result will open on the screen and you can check your scores.

  • Download the result from the website.

(Written with inputs from India Today.)

Also Read

CUET UG 2023 Results to Release by 17 July: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in for Details

CUET UG 2023 Results to Release by 17 July: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in for Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×