Pune University Admission 2022 Underway: Check How To Apply for UG, PG Courses

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has officially begun the application process for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and integrated programmes. It is important to be noted by the interested candidates that the application process for the various programmes is taking place online. One has to visit the official website of the university to apply for the UG and PG courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The Pune University Admission 2022 has already started on the website.

The official website that the candidates need to visit to apply for the UG and PG courses is unipune.ac.in. The website contains all the latest details and updates from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) so that interested candidates can take a look at it. They should check the latest information before registering for the Pune University Admission 2022.