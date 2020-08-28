NTA Allocates Rs 13 Crore Additional Budget to Conduct JEE Mains
JEE Mains exam is the first national level competitive entrance exam to be conducted since the COVID-19 outbreak.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allocated an additional budget of almost Rs 13 crores to conduct the Joint Engineering Exam (JEE) Mains in over 660 centres across the country, reported The Indian Express.
The National Testing Agency Director General Vineet Joshi had on Wednesday, 26 August, said that the agency is “fully prepared” to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET in a “safe and secure” manner in accordance to all COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
According to The Indian Express report, the additional budget covers a blueprint of over ten lakh masks and pairs of gloves, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 6,600 litres of sanitisers and disinfectant liquid, 6,600 sponges, 3,300 spray bottles, and 3,300 cleaning staff.
The JEE Mains 2020 exam, which is schedule from 1-6 September, is the first national level competitive entrance exam to be conducted since the COVID-19 outbreak and resultant nationwide lockdown in March.
‘Students Wants Exams to be Held’
The conduct of the exam has been a matter of intense public interest, invoking contrasting views with many backing the conduct of the exams with the aim to not delay the academic year further while many including, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, have opposed the conduct of the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stating that over 17 lakh candidates have downloaded JEE and NEET admit cards, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, on Thursday reportedly claimed that “students want exams to be held at any cost”.
The minister asserted that JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570, and NEET exam centres to 3,842 from 2,546. This, he said, has been done for the convenience of students.
Despite massive demands from aspirants, many of whom have to travel long distances during the pandemic to write exams, the NTA has decided to go ahead with the two tests.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.