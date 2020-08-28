NTA Allocates Rs 13 Crore Additional Budget to Conduct JEE Mains 

The conduct of the exam has been a matter of intense public interest, invoking contrasting views with many backing the conduct of the exams with the aim to not delay the academic year further while many including, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, have opposed the conduct of the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that over 17 lakh candidates have downloaded JEE and NEET admit cards, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, on Thursday reportedly claimed that “students want exams to be held at any cost”.

The minister asserted that JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570, and NEET exam centres to 3,842 from 2,546. This, he said, has been done for the convenience of students.

Despite massive demands from aspirants, many of whom have to travel long distances during the pandemic to write exams, the NTA has decided to go ahead with the two tests.