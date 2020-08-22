Govt Playing With Students’ Lives: Sisodia on JEE Main & NEET UG

Reacting to the central government’s decision to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in September, Manish Sisodia on Sunday, 22 August said that the government is playing with the lives of students in the name of exams.

Sisodia who is also the Education of Delhi demanded that the Centre must immediately cancel both the exams and for alternative measure for admission.