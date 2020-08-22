Govt Playing With Students’ Lives: Sisodia on JEE Main & NEET UG
“Universities around the world are adopting new admission methods. Why can’t we do it in India?” Sisodia wrote.
Reacting to the central government’s decision to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in September, Manish Sisodia on Sunday, 22 August said that the government is playing with the lives of students in the name of exams.
Sisodia who is also the Education of Delhi demanded that the Centre must immediately cancel both the exams and for alternative measure for admission.
In a series of tweets, he emphasised on the need to try new methods of admission. “Educational institutions around the world are adopting new methods of admission. Why can't we do it in India?” Sisodia wrote on Twitter.
Manish Sisodia further added that it is impossible that India in the 21st century cannot devise an alternative for exams.
“The intention of the government should be to think in the interest of students, instead of NEET-JEEE, there can be thousands of safe ways.”Manish Sisodia, Dy Chief Minister of Delhi
The Ministry of Education on 21 August announced the dates for JEE and NEET exams. While JEE-Main is scheduled to be held from 1-6 September, NEET will be conducted 13 September. The move has faced severe backlash from students who are demanding further postponement of the competitive exams.
