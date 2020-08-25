Greta Thunberg Backs Students Demanding Postponement of JEE, NEET
Thunberg said it is deeply unfair that students in India are being asked to write exams during COVID-19.
Rallying behind students demanding the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has said that it is ‘unfair’ that students in India are being asked to appear for national-level examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Tweet, Thunberg, who returned to school this August after a year of environmental campaigning, said “It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID.”
Around 25 lakh students are expected to appear for JEE Main and NEET UG, which will be held from 1-6 September and 13 September respectively. Despite massive demands from aspirants, many of whom have to travel long distances during the pandemic to write exams, the NTA has decided to go ahead with the two tests.
A petition filed before the Supreme Court requesting postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG have been dismissed as well.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.