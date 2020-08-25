Greta Thunberg Backs Students Demanding Postponement of JEE, NEET

Rallying behind students demanding the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has said that it is ‘unfair’ that students in India are being asked to appear for national-level examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Tweet, Thunberg, who returned to school this August after a year of environmental campaigning, said “It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID.”