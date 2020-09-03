NSUI Demands Re-Exam for Students Unable to Appear for JEE Mains

Condemning the government's move to conduct exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, NSUI condemns the imposition of JEE despite the concerns and demand from the students' community to postpone the examination considering the pandemic.

"Though the government had claimed that they have taken adequate measures for the smooth conduct of examination and arranged transportation facilities for the students, the low attendance indicates that it is the failure of authority which denied the opportunity to many students to appear for the examination," Chugh said.

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan had also demanded the government arrange transportation facilities for students, especially those coming from rural areas. The Congress also launched a nationwide campaign on 28 August to demand postponement of NEET and JEE examinations after the government's decision to conduct examinations in the month of September.