NIRF Rankings 2022 Released: Which Are the Top Colleges, Universities in India?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 15 July released the seventh edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 – a ranking list of top universities, and colleges in the country.

NIRF India Ranking 2022 was announced for 11 categories including overall, university, management, college, pharmacy, medical, engineering, architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), law and research institutions, among others.

Here is the list of top educational institutions in India, as per the rankings.