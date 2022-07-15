ADVERTISEMENT

NIRF Rankings 2022 Released: Which Are the Top Colleges, Universities in India?

The NIRF is a ranking list of top universities, and colleges in the country. Where does your institution stand?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 15 July released the seventh edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 – a ranking list of top universities, and colleges in the country.

NIRF India Ranking 2022 was announced for 11 categories including overall, university, management, college, pharmacy, medical, engineering, architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), law and research institutions, among others.

Here is the list of top educational institutions in India, as per the rankings.

Top 10 Universities in India

  • IISc Bangalore

  • Jawaharlal Nehru University

  • Jamia Millia Islamia

  • Jadavpur University

  • Amrita Vishwaapeeth

  • Banaras Hindu University

  • Manipal Academy

  • Calcutta University

  • VIT Vellore

  • University of Hyderabad

Top Ten Colleges in India 

  • Miranda House, New Delhi

  • Hindu College, New Delhi

  • Presidency College, Chennai

  • Loyola College, Chennai

  • Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi

  • PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coilmatore

  • Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

  • St Xavier College, Kolkata

  • Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

  • Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

Top 10 Engineering Colleges

  • IIT Madras

  • IIT Delhi

  • IIT Bombay

  • IIT Kanpur

  • IIT Kharagpur

  • IIT Roorkee

  • IIT Guwahati

  • NIT Tiruchirappalli

  • IIT Hyderabad

  • NIT Surathkal

Top 5 Management Colleges

  • IIM Ahmedabad

  • IIM Bangalore

  • IIM Calcutta

  • IIT Delhi

  • IIM Kozhikode

Top 3 Medical Colleges

  • AIIMS Delhi

  • PGMIER, Chandigarh

  • Christian Medial College, Vellore

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
