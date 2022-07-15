CUET UG 2022 Live: Chaos Over Last-Minute Changes in Centres as Exams Commence
Close to 14.90 lakh candidates are appearing for the exams on Friday. Catch live updates here.
The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 was off to a chaotic start on Friday, 15 July due to last-minute changes in the exam centres of several students.
While the exams for the first slot commenced at 9 am and are scheduled to end by 12:15 pm, the second slot is scheduled from 3 pm to 6:45 pm.
The CUET UG examination is scheduled for 15 July-20 August in and around 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.
All Class 12 graduates can apply for the CUET UG 2022 exam. The university admission test will be held till 20 August.
Last Minute Change in Exam Centre Caused Delay
Many students were not able to reach their updated examination centres on time because of the last minute changes in exam centres.
Ritika and Lilita reached the exam centre at Delhi University North Campus at 11 am on Friday, two hours after the CUET began. Their centre was changed from Dwarka to North campus last minute and they missed the email with the new admit card.
'Centre Was Changed Last Minute from Dwarka to DU': Delhi Students
Many parents and guardians of students say that their centres were changed in the last minute.
Rashid, brother of Sabia, said that they got a call about the change in exam centre at 7:30 pm on Thursday, 14 July.
Exams for First Slot Underway
