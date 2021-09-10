ADVERTISEMENT

Top Institutions List: What's NIRF? Where Does Your University Rank?

Where do universities and colleges stand? Why did the Centre decide to rank them?

Mythreyee Ramesh
Published
F.A.Q
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Where do universities and colleges stand? Why did the Centre decide to rank them? Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

The IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore, and IIT-Bombay have emerged as the country’s top three higher education institutions, as per the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), released on Thursday, 9 September.

Where do universities and colleges stand? Why did the Centre decide to rank them?

Here's all you need to know.

What is NIRF?

The National Institute Ranking Framework, first launched in 2016 by the Centre, is an effort to rank higher education instituitons in the country.

Until 2016, the ranking of colleges and universities were done usually by private entities like media organisations.

Around 6,000 institutions participated in the NIRF this year. While it was voluntary initially, it was made mandatory for government-run institutions in 2018.

Also Read

FAQ: How to Spot Fake COVID Vaccines? Govt SOPs to Check Authenticity

FAQ: How to Spot Fake COVID Vaccines? Govt SOPs to Check Authenticity
ADVERTISEMENT

What are the parameters for ranking?

  • Teaching

  • Learning and resources

  • Research

  • Graduation outcomes

  • Outreach and inclusivity

  • Perception

Are there separate rankings for various streams?

Yes. There are 11 categories in which institutions are ranked.

  • Overall national ranking

  • Universities

  • Colleges

  • Engineering

  • Medical

  • Management

  • Pharmacy

  • Law

  • Architecture

  • Dental

  • Research

Also Read

FAQ: Bharat Series For Vehicle Registration From 15 Sept – How Would It Work?

FAQ: Bharat Series For Vehicle Registration From 15 Sept – How Would It Work?
ADVERTISEMENT

Which are the top 10 colleges?

  • Miranda House, Delhi

  • Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

  • Loyala College, Chennai

  • St Xaviers College, Kolkata

  • Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

  • PSGR Krishanammal College for Women, Coimbatore

  • Presidency College, Chennai

  • St Stephen College, Delhi

  • Hindu College, Delhi

  • Shri Ram College for Commerce, Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Which are the top 15 universities?

  • IIT-Madras

  • IIS, Bengaluru

  • IIT-Bombay

  • IIT-Delhi

  • IIT-Kanpur

  • IIT-Kharagpur

  • IIT-Roorkee

  • IIT-Guwahati

  • Jawaharlal Nehru University

  • Banaras Hindu University

  • Calcutta University

  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

  • Jamia Millia Islamia

  • Jadavpur University

  • Manipal Academy of Higher Education

ADVERTISEMENT

Are only Indian institutions included?

Yes, only Indian institutions are included as of now. However, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the NIRF coud be a ranking benchmark globally, especially for developing countries.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Tania Thomas

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT