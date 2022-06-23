NIMCET Answer Key 2022 To Be Released on 23 June, Check Details on www.nimcet.in
NIMCET is an entrance test conducted by the National Institute of Technology to admit students into MCA programmes.
As per the official notification released on the NIMCET website (www.nimcet.in), candidates who have appeared for NIMCET 2022 will be able to download their question papers and answer key on 23 June 2022 from the official website.
NIMCET is a common entrance test conducted by the National Institute of Technology to admit students into the MCA (Master of Computer Application) programmes.
The NIMCET 2022 examination was held on 20 June 2022. The NIMCET 2022 exam was 2 hours long with 120 MCQs (multiple choice questions).
Candidates who qualify the NIMCET 2022 exam will be eligible to get admission into different NITs, including NIT Raipur, NIT Jamshedpur, NIT Bhopal, NIT Agartala, NIT Kurukshetra, NIT Agartala, NIT Warangal, and NIT Tiruchirappalli.
NIMCET Answer Key 2022 and Question Paper: How To Download
Candidates who have appeared in the NIMCET exam 2022 and wish to check their NIMCET 2022 question papers and answer key should follow the below mentioned steps:
Go to the official website, www.nimcet.in.
On the homepage, you will see a notification regarding NIMCET 2022 answer key and question papers. Click on the link.
Follow the link (https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1042/76528/login.html) and you will reach to the student's portal.
You will see a page 'Candidate Login' asking for a user ID and password.
Enter your user ID and password that you had created during registration, verify the captcha and hit the 'login' button.
Answer key and questions papers of NIMCET 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Download and save NIMCET 2022 answer key and question papers.
NIMCET 2022 answer key and question paper can be downloaded through candidate's portal only from 23 June to 24 June.
Candidates should note that the NIMCET 2022 answer key and question papers will be available only online.
Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers mentioned in the NIMCET 2022 answer key or have any questions can raise their concerns through the student portal on the official site, www.nimcet.in.
NIMCET 2022: Result
The official notification regarding NIMCET 2022 result has not been released yet. However, it is likely that the NIMCET 2022 exam result will be declared in July, probably on 5 July 2022.
