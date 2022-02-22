NIFT 2022 Answer Key Released: Everything You Need To Know
NIFT 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released: Read to know how to download the answer key.
On Monday 21 February 2022, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the answer key 2022 for the NIFT 2022 entrance exam. The NIFT 2022 exam was held on 6 February 2022.
The candidates who had appeared for the NIFT 2022 entrance exam can check the answer key and download it from the official website. The official website on which the answer key is available is https://nift.ac.in/.
The answer key contains all the official answers to the questions that were asked in the NIFT 2022 entrance exam. The candidates who appeared for the exam can use this answer key to check their probable scores.
National Institute of Fashion Technology has also released the NIFT 2022 entrance exam question paper along with the answer key. The students can check and raise objections in case they find a problem.
Rules for Raising Objections
If the candidates who appeared for the NIFT 2022 entrance exam disagree with anything in the NIFT 2022 provisional answer key, they have the liberty to raise objections.
However, to raise objections, the candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per question that is non-refundable. They will also have to provide accurate proof to support their objection.
How To Check NIFT 2022 Answer Key?
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to check the provisional answer key released on 21 February 2022.
Visit the National Institute of Fashion Technology official website - https://nift.ac.in/
Click on the NIFT 2022 answer key link here.
After reaching the page, click on the applicant's login link.
Provide your username and password to login.
NIFT 2022 provisional answer key will appear on the website once you login correctly.
Check the answer key properly.
You can also download the answer key if you want.
After checking the answer key, if you want to raise an objection, attest proof supporting your objection on the provided space.
Pay the non-refundable objection fee of Rs 500 and click on submit.
What Is the Significance of NIFT Entrance Exam?
National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam helps to shortlist candidates who want to take admission in design programs such as Bachelor of Design (BDes), Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).
(Written with inputs from Times Now News.)
