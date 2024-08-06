NEET UG 2024: Scorecards and OMR Sheets Available on DigiLocker; Latest Details

NEET UG 2024: By uploading the NEET UG 2024 candidate data onto the UMANG and DigiLocker platforms, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has ensured that the candidates can access their documents. This measure has been taken by NTA to address the requests and grievances of the candidates regarding their OMR sheets and other related documents. Concerned candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2024 on the scheduled date are requested to check DigiLocker to view the scores.
According to the latest official details, candidates who registered for the NEET UG 2024 can download their confirmation page, NTA scorecard, and OMR answer sheet through the UMANG and DigiLocker platforms. You can access the important documents whenever you want. Make sure to go through the steps to download the NEET UG 2024 scorecard carefully to avoid any problems later on.
NEET UG 2024: Important Updates
The NEET UG 2024 was held on 5 May, in pen and paper mode across 557 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. A re-examination was held on 23 June for 1,563 candidates, with the final result declared on 30 June.
Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2024 can visit the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in to access their documents.
It is to be noted that the NTA had to declare a revised scorecard of NEET UG 2024 following a Supreme Court directive on a controversial Physics question.
According to the revised results, 17 students achieved a perfect score of 720, which is a significant decrease from the initially declared results. The candidates can download their confirmation page, NTA scorecard, and OMR answer sheet by visiting the UMANG or DigiLocker platforms.
NEET UG 2024: Steps To Download From Umang and DigiLocker
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the NEET UG 2024 documents from UMANG and DigiLocker:
Go to the UMANG or DigiLocker platform.
Enter the registered details to log in to your account.
Check the NEET UG 2024 scorecard, OMR answer sheet, and other important documents.
Download the documents from the website.
Candidates are requested to contact the NTA officials in case of any queries or problems while downloading the documents.
