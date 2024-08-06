NEET UG 2024: Scorecards and OMR Sheets Available on DigiLocker; Latest Details

NEET UG 2024: By uploading the NEET UG 2024 candidate data onto the UMANG and DigiLocker platforms, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has ensured that the candidates can access their documents. This measure has been taken by NTA to address the requests and grievances of the candidates regarding their OMR sheets and other related documents. Concerned candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2024 on the scheduled date are requested to check DigiLocker to view the scores.

According to the latest official details, candidates who registered for the NEET UG 2024 can download their confirmation page, NTA scorecard, and OMR answer sheet through the UMANG and DigiLocker platforms. You can access the important documents whenever you want. Make sure to go through the steps to download the NEET UG 2024 scorecard carefully to avoid any problems later on.