'Our Future is at Stake': NEET (PG) Aspirants Concerned About Logistical Hurdles

"After ten years of preparation and struggle for this examination, it feels like our efforts have been in vain, as the authorities seem indifferent to the future doctors of this country," said Akash*, a 2024 NEET (PG) aspirant from Andhra Pradesh.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is an exam for determining eligibility of candidates for admission to postgraduate medical programmes in government and private medical colleges across India. Each year approximately two lakh candidates appear for this exam. It is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

In 2024, the exam, first scheduled to be held on 23 June was pushed to 11 August in the wake of the NEET (UG) exam paper leak controversy. Now, the PG aspirants claim that the examination has become a 'logistical nightmare'.