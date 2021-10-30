Afraid of Failing NEET a Fourth Time, TN Student Takes His Life

Keerthivasan, a 20-year-old from Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, took his own life after fearing he would fail the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). This was Keerthivasan’s fourth attempt at writing the exam. He was reportedly worried that he would fail the exam a fourth time, and reportedly told his mother that the questions in the exam were difficult.

After attempting to take his life, Keerthivasan was taken to Pollachi Government Hospital for medical treatment, where he received first aid. After this, he was being taken to Coimbatore Government Hospital when he died en route. The hospital is conducting an autopsy. A case has been registered by the Kinathukadavu police.

This is the fifth NEET-related death in the state this year. Around the time the exam was held on September 12, three aspirants took their lives within five days.