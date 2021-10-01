'Centre Shouldn't Dictate Admission Process': AK Rajan on TN NEET Rejection

The Justice AK Rajan panel, constituted by the Tamil Nadu government, is one of the first ever to analyse the impact of social status, economic backwardness, and reservation on the performance of students in a national examination.

The report stated that if the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) continues for a few more years, it would affect the healthcare infrastructure of Tamil Nadu, causing a shortage of doctors' appointments in primary health centres and government hospitals.

Since 2017, amid widespread protests, Tamil Nadu has been trying to exempt itself from NEET by passing an ordinance and filing several Public Interest Litigations (PILs).

On 13 September, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced a bill in the Legislative Assembly seeking permanent exemption from NEET.

In an interview with The Quint, retired judge AK Rajan answers questions about the findings in the report that the state government has cited in its NEET exemption request to the Centre.