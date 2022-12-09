NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result Released; Check Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result for all candidates. The round 1 provisional result is released on the official website for candidates to check easily. The website that one should visit to download the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result is mcc.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the provisional result on the aforementioned site as soon as possible.

As per the date mentioned on the official schedule, the provisional result was supposed to be released on 10 December.