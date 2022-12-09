NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result Released; Check Details Here
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Download Round 1 Provisional Result from mcc.nic.in to check the shortlisted candidates.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result for all candidates. The round 1 provisional result is released on the official website for candidates to check easily. The website that one should visit to download the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result is mcc.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the provisional result on the aforementioned site as soon as possible.
Interested candidates can download the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result from mcc.nic.in. As per the date mentioned on the official schedule, the provisional result was supposed to be released on 10 December. However, now that the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result is formally released, candidates should go through it properly.
All concerned candidates are requested to download the round 1 provisional result as soon as possible. It is important to know the list of shortlisted candidates who will appear for the counselling process.
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result: Important Dates
According to the official details, the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 final seat allotment result will be released soon. Candidates must keep a close eye on the website to know the exact date and time.
Once the final seat allotment result is declared, shortlisted candidates have to report at the allotted colleges from 11 December to 16 December 2022. It is important to complete the document verification and reporting process on time.
As of now, candidates should download the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result to know the details.
Approximately, 3,654 candidates have been shortlisted for the counselling process in the round 1 provisional allotment list.
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result online:
Go to the official site - mcc.nic.in.
Find the option that says Super Speciality on the homepage.
Click on the link that says Provisional Result of SS 2022 on the page.
Once you click on the link, the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on your screen.
Download the PDF from the official website of MCC.
Take a printout of the same for the counselling process.
