NEET SS 2024 Exam Dates Declared; Check the Latest Details and Announcements

NEET SS 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) officially released the NEET SS 2024 exam dates for interested candidates. All aspiring medical professionals who have applied for NEET SS 2024 examinations must visit the official website natboard.edu.in to get the final schedule of the examination. Concerned students are requested to download the schedule on time and prepare for the exam accordingly. You can contact the NBEMS officials in case of any queries regarding the exam process.
All candidates should note that the NEET SS 2024 exam dates are available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Make sure to check the details carefully. Any changes in the exam dates or timings will be announced earlier via the website. Students who registered for the exam must keep updating the site before the exam commences. You should know all the important dates.
NEET SS 2024 Exam Dates: Latest Details
“The applicants are advised to refer to the NBEMS website time to time for final schedule of examination to be published in the Information Bulletin for NEET-SS 2024,” said the official notification.
According to the latest official details, the NEET SS 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 29 and 30 March 2024. These are the confirmed dates for now.
The NEET SS 2024 exam will be conducted for the students wishing to take admission in DM/MCh and DrNB Super speciality courses of 2023-24. It is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination.
All concerned candidates who are preparing for the exam should note the dates. You can download the schedule from the website and save a copy for your reference.
Candidates are also requested to check the official notification. You must not miss any announcements.
NEET SS 2024 Schedule: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the NEET SS 2024 schedule online:
Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.
Click on the active link that states "NEET SS 2024 Exam Schedule" on the homepage.
Check the important dates mentioned on the schedule.
Click on the download option to save a copy of the exam schedule.
You can also take a printout of the schedule and refer to it whenever required.
