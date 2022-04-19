NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Announces Special Stray Vacancy Round
Pre-registered candidates can apply for the Special Stray Vacancy Round.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to officially conduct Special Stray Vacancy Round for NEET UG Counselling 2022.
The Special Stray Vacancy Round will be conducted to fill up vacancy seats via online mode.
The stray vacancy round will help to save the All India Quota/Central Institute/Central University/AIIMS/JIPMER seats from going to waste.
It is to be noted that all the pre-registered candidates can apply for the special stray vacancy round if they are not holding any seats.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will not hold any fresh registrations to fill up the Special Stray Vacancy Round for NEET UG Counselling 2022.
The ones who are already registered and do not hold any seats are only eligible to participate in this round, as per the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Candidates should note that they need to do Fresh Choice Filling for Special Stray Vacancy Round.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Details
It is to be noted that a total of 323 MBBS seats of All India Quota/ Central University/ Central Institutes/ AIIMS/ JIPMER will be filled through the special round.
According to the notice by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the registered candidates are requested to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 to take part in the special stray vacancy round.
The candidates are required to pay the security deposit amount, irrespective of their category.
Candidates should also remember that the refundable security deposit of the ones who do not join the seats allotted to them will be forfeited.
The candidates who are not holding any seat either in the All India Quota or State Quota should participate in the Special Stray Vacancy Round for NEET UG Counselling 2022 to fill the vacant seats.
The ones who will be allotted seats in the Special Stray Vacancy Round by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), will have to report to the allotted institute.
Candidates are requested to join the allotted seat with their original documents.
If the candidates are interested to know more about the Special Stray Vacancy Round, they can check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
The official notice is available on the website for the students to access and know every detail.
