NEET PG 2024 Exam City Allotment List To Be Declared Today; How To Check Details

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to release the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment today, Wednesday, 31 July. The information was previously scheduled to be released on 29 July 2024. Concerned candidates can download the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list from the official website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. It is important to note that candidates will receive the exam city allotment details via their registered email IDs. One should stay alert to know all the latest updates regarding the upcoming exam.

The NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list is expected to be announced soon on the website - natboard.edu.in. Keep your registered details handy before downloading the exam city allotment list. Concerned candidates who registered for the exam must know the date, time, and city details carefully.